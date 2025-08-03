Entertainment
Pierce Brosnan’s ‘After the Sunset’ Returns to Netflix
LOS ANGELES, CA – Pierce Brosnan‘s 2004 heist film, ‘After the Sunset,’ is now streaming on Netflix, available to subscribers since August 1.
The film features Brosnan as a master thief pulling off his last big score, alongside co-stars such as Matthew Brolin from ‘True Detective‘ and Salma Hayek from ‘Grown Ups.’ The film follows Brosnan’s character as he outsmarts an FBI agent determined to capture him.
‘After the Sunset’ had a rocky reception, earning just 18% from critics and 52% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed $62 million against a $60 million budget.
Brosnan portrayed James Bond for the last time in ‘Die Another Day,’ released in 2002. Between his final Bond film and ‘After the Sunset,’ his only other project was the romantic comedy ‘Laws of Attraction,’ which is not currently available for streaming.
Over two decades since his last role as 007, Brosnan’s career continues to flourish. He recently starred in the crime thriller series ‘The Son‘ on Paramount+, which has been renewed for a second season.
In addition, Brosnan teamed up for the Western ‘The Unholy Trinity‘ and appeared in the spy thriller ‘Black Bag.’
Amazon MGM has yet to announce the next actor to play James Bond, after Daniel Craig concluded his run in ‘No Time to Die.’ Denis Villeneuve, director of ‘Dune,’ has officially been confirmed to direct the next Bond film following the completion of ‘Dune: Part Three.’
Names like Idris Elba and Henry Cavill are frequently mentioned by fans, although the studio may look for a younger actor to take on the iconic role.
‘After the Sunset’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.
