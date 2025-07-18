Piers Morgan and Joy Reid Clash Over Controversial Blog Posts

London, England – Piers Morgan faced off with Joy Reid in a heated interview published on Thursday, delving into her controversial past blog posts that sparked backlash in 2018.

The confrontation occurred on Morgan’s show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he directly questioned Reid about whether she authored the posts in question. “Now you’re not at MSNBC,” Morgan said, addressing Reid. “Are you prepared to finally come clean and just admit that was your blog and you did say those things?”

Reid responded defensively, suggesting that Morgan had an agenda. “This is your purpose and that’s fine. This is your show, and you can do whatever you like,” she stated, while hinting at Morgan’s previous focus on other topics.

Despite Morgan’s repeated inquiries about the posts, Reid maintained that someone unknown had access to her blog and that she bore responsibility for its content. When pressed if she had written the controversial comments, Reid struggled to provide a clear answer. “Not to my—” she said before being interrupted by Morgan.

The conversation escalated as they both spoke over one another, with Morgan asserting, “You said them. You know you did.” The back and forth led to a discussion about the Moms for Liberty organization’s stance on LGBTQ-themed literature in schools, which Reid criticized.

Reid acknowledged the past content of her blog and expressed regret, stating she felt “deeply apologetic” and that her views had shifted significantly since the posts were published. “The person I am now is not the person I was then,” she admitted.

As the dialogue continued, Morgan cited specific posts where Reid noted her discomfort with gay-themed films, questioning her credibility as an ally for the LGBTQ community. “That maybe makes you a bit of a hypocrite,” he charged. Reid responded by reiterating her commitment to accountability but avoided directly addressing whether she wrote the controversial posts.

Amidst the heated exchange, Reid maintained that she takes full responsibility for the content but suggested some posts may have been misattributed. MSNBC had previously stood by Reid during earlier controversies, stating the posts did not reflect their understanding of her character.