Pikipek Takes Center Stage for Pokémon GO Community Day

SEATTLE, Washington — Trainers can look forward to a special Pokémon GO Community Day on Sunday, November 30, featuring Pikipek, the Woodpecker Pokémon. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Pikipek will spawn more frequently in the wild, giving players a greater chance to catch this Pokémon and even encounter shiny variants.

During the event, trainers can evolve Pikipek’s evolution, Trumbeak, into Toucannon, which will learn the Charged Attack Beak Blast. This move is set to enhance Toucannon’s viability in battles, adding value to players who participate in the event.

To add to the excitement, players who take snapshots during Community Day may receive surprises. Additionally, trainers can complete Field Research tasks that focus on capturing Pikipek, allowing opportunities for rewards like Great Balls and extra Pikipek encounters.

For $1.99, trainers can also purchase an event-exclusive Special Research ticket, which provides additional encounters with Pikipek, including some with a Tales of Transformation-themed Special Background. Rewards will also include a Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and potentially more encounters with Pikipek.

This Community Day is particularly special as shiny Pikipek will make its debut, along with shiny versions of its evolutions, Trumbeak and Toucannon. Players can expect visual differences in the shiny variants, such as changes in their eye color and feather shading.

As the event approaches, it’s recommended that trainers have enough Poké Balls and prepare their devices to maximize catching opportunities. Using items like Incense can further increase the spawn rates of Pikipek.

With these unique features and exciting opportunities, the Community Day promises to be a memorable experience for Pokémon GO fans eager to catch Pikipek and its shiny versions.