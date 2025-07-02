Pilar Montenegro’s Family Addresses Health Rumors Amid Concerns

Mexico City, Mexico – Fans of singer Pilar Montenegro are worried about her health following alarming reports that she may be gravely ill. The news surfaced after family members of the former Garibaldi star reportedly said their goodbyes to her.

On June 30, controversial journalist Javier Ceriani claimed on his YouTube channel that Montenegro’s condition was critical, stating, “Many have said their goodbyes, and others assure that she is not very conscious and that her bed is her only companion. Let’s pray for Pilar because she is not well; Pilar is grave, God decides.” These claims sparked a wave of concern among fans.

However, Montenegro’s family has denied these rumors. They spoke with Televisa Espectáculos and assured that the singer is in good health, emphasizing their desire to respect her privacy. In their statement, they mentioned, “It will be Pilar who decides to speak about her life.”

Despite these rejections of rumors, speculation about Montenegro’s health continues, with reports suggesting she may be suffering from ataxia, a neurological condition that affects muscle coordination and balance. There are also claims regarding a possible diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, further complicating the narrative surrounding her health.

In 2016, Jerónimo García, a close friend and costume designer for Garibaldi, revealed that Montenegro uses a wheelchair due to a degenerative condition. He stated, “She uses the wheelchair because she suffers from a degenerative illness; her father died from that, and she probably inherited it. She has to hold on to something because her feet do not respond well.”

The singer first retreated from public life in 2013 after participating in the play ‘El comitenorio,’ but concerns over her health have persisted since then. In a 2015 interview with TVNotas, Montenegro disclosed that she had experienced severe stress related to a neurological issue, which caused her severe fatigue, dizziness, and muscle pain.

Previously, in 2022, a close friend declined to comment on the rumors surrounding Montenegro’s wheelchair use, insisting, “It’s not our place to disclose her condition; we just want her to be happy and healthy.”

Montenegro’s last social media post was in October 2024, where she shared a photo with family and captioned it, “What a blessing to have them, beautiful women of my family.” As fans await an official update, her family requests privacy, leaving many questions about her health unanswered.