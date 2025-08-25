Pilgrimage to Lourdes: A Journey of Healing and Reflection

Lourdes, France – In August, two sisters and a family friend traveled to Lourdes, a renowned pilgrimage site, to remember their mother who had visited the site over 65 years ago. The sisters, reflecting on the life of their late mother Kathleen, sought clarity and connection during their four-day trip.

Kathleen was 26 when she received a marriage proposal but needed time to reflect. She traveled to Lourdes, where Bernadette Soubirous saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary in 1858, a journey that millions of pilgrims have undertaken. Kathleen’s daughters wished to understand their mother’s experiences and decisions at this pivotal moment.

After a brief flight from Dublin, the group arrived in the picturesque town of Lourdes, nestled in the Pyrenees. Contrary to preconceived notions of a stark landscape, they were welcomed by a charming town filled with life, including the glistening Gave de Pau River. Their guide, Mary McElroy, a retired nurse and long-time volunteer at the sanctuary, was ready to lead the way.

On their first day, the group visited the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, where they joined other pilgrims at the renowned grotto. They observed the immense faith displayed by visitors, some crawling to the rock in devotion. Nostalgically, the sisters remembered their mother describing her own experience in the ice-cold waters of the baths believed to have healing powers.

The group also engaged in prayer activities and participated in a ritual of washing their hands and faces with the waters from the site. “I’m looking for a sign from my mother,” one sister shared, reflecting on the emotional weight of the visit. They explored St. Bernadette’s life through exhibits and a walking tour, uncovering her deep connection to the area.

While Lourdes is known for its commercialization, the sisters noted its beauty, including the basilicas adorned with stained glass, and the charming streets lined with shops. They took a sightseeing train around the town, which led them to the scenic Pic du Jer funicular, offering sweeping views of the Pyrenees.

Amidst their spiritual exploration, the group also delighted in local dining experiences, enjoying traditional French cuisine at nearby cafes and restaurants. Highlights included the nightly candlelit procession, a moving event that brought together pilgrims for prayer and reflection.

As they honored their mother’s memory, the sisters realized their journey was about more than just seeking answers—it was about nurturing relationships with those who loved her. With a return flight from Dublin priced at €296, they found solace in Lourdes, hoping to carry a part of their mother with them through the connections forged during their trip.