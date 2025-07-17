News
Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
AHMEDABAD, India — A cockpit recording from the Air India flight that crashed last month suggests pilot error may have played a role in the tragedy. The flight, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, killing 260 people.
On July 17, the Wall Street Journal reported that the recording revealed the captain had turned the fuel switches to the ‘cutoff’ position moments after liftoff. The first officer, who was piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, questioned this decision. Witnesses reported that the captain and first officer had contrasting reactions, with the captain seemingly calm while the first officer expressed surprise and alarm.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India (AAIB) revealed that the switches transitioned from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’ just seconds apart, yet it did not clarify how this occurred. Investigators noted that both fuel switches were recovered in the ‘run’ position at the crash site, suggesting that they might have returned to normal before the catastrophic event.
In a statement, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft. He emphasized that all maintenance protocols had been properly followed prior to the incident.
The AAIB’s preliminary findings indicate no safety recommendations for Boeing or the engine manufacturer, GE. Following the report, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing asserted that the fuel switch locks on Boeing planes are safe.
This tragic event is under deeper investigation, with more details expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
