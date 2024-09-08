Pink Feather Foundation Faces Uncertain Future Amid Lease Expiration

NORWAY – The Pink Feather Foundation, a local non-profit organization, is facing an uncertain future as it struggles to find a new location. The foundation has been providing essential back-to-school clothing for families in need for over six years, but its lease is soon to expire, and there are concerns regarding a suitable space to continue their operations.

The foundation has been a crucial resource for local students, offering free clothing through an online shopping experience for students from pre-kindergarten through the 10th grade. Co-owner Jenn Kyllonen described the joy experienced by students when they receive their clothing packages, highlighting the empowerment it brings to these children.

According to Kyllonen, the foundation has confidentially delivered over 700 clothing packages to students across 17 different schools in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties. “These kids are so excited when they receive their package,” she remarked, emphasizing the importance of choice in their experience.

Currently leasing a space in Norway, the Pink Feather Foundation was recently notified that the property has been sold. Consequently, the organization will not be able to extend its lease and is now seeking a new location that provides at least three thousand square feet of space.

Kyllonen has reached out to the community for assistance, urging anyone with knowledge of available spaces to come forward. Without a new secure location, the foundation will be unable to accept further donations, impacting many families who rely on their services.

Local educators have voiced the necessity of the foundation, with many stating that it plays an important role in supporting students and families during a crucial time of the year.