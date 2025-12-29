News
Pipe Bomb Suspect Admits Targeting Political Parties Before Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON — Brian J. Cole Jr., the man accused of planting two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on the eve of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, told investigators he targeted political parties because they were “in charge” and he felt that someone needed to “speak up” for those believing the 2020 election was stolen. This information was revealed in a Justice Department memo following his arrest on December 4, 2025.
The memo outlines Cole’s statements during a lengthy interview with authorities. He initially denied placing the bombs but later admitted to targeting the Democratic and Republican National Committees. Prosecutors argue that the bombs were a sign of his disillusionment with both political parties.
Cole expressed frustration with how the election was perceived, saying, “something just snapped” after watching events unfold post-election. He explained that if citizens felt their votes were being ignored, it was important for someone to stand up, according to the memo.
Investigators found bomb-making materials at Cole’s home, linking him to the explosives he planted. The devices, which did not detonate, were discovered on January 6, 2021, coinciding with the Capitol riot as supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to interrupt the election certification.
Prosecutors stated that Cole’s confession indicated he acted alone and deliberately chose targets that posed a risk to innocent lives, including pedestrians and political leaders near the party headquarters. He acknowledged feeling dissatisfied with both parties, stating, “I really don’t like either party at this point,” and looked for a way to express his frustration.
Cole was arrested in his Woodbridge, Virginia home after a comprehensive investigation spanning almost five years. He is charged with multiple counts, including using an explosive device, and is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
