Piper Rockelle Earns $2.9 Million on OnlyFans in First Day

Los Angeles, CA — Piper Rockelle, the 18-year-old influencer, made headlines after reportedly earning $2.9 million on OnlyFans within 24 hours of launching her account on January 1, 2026.

Rockelle, who gained fame through her family-friendly YouTube channel and TikTok videos, teased her followers about her new venture leading up to the New Year. In an Instagram video posted on December 30, Rockelle and her grandmother discussed her earnings potential, suggesting $2 million would come in on her first day.

After officially opening her OnlyFans account at midnight, Rockelle shared a screenshot of her earnings later that day, captioning it, “my first day! forever grateful.” In response to criticisms surrounding her new content direction, she defended herself, stating she did not anticipate such success.

Piper Rockelle’s transition to adult content has sparked mixed reactions online. Longtime fans expressed disappointment, with some commenting on the change in her target audience. “You were my whole childhood…I knew you’d be rich one day, but not like this,” lamented one user.

In contrast, her supporters praised her marketing skills. Some users even expressed eagerness to subscribe, calling her a “marketing genius.” Supporters have flooded her comments, celebrating her financial achievement despite the backlash.

Rockelle’s career began at a young age when her mother started posting videos of her on YouTube. Over the years, she amassed millions of followers and collaborated with other influencers in groups such as the “Piper Squad.” However, in 2022, the group faced controversy when several members accused her mother, Tiffany Smith, of exploitation and abuse. These allegations were featured in a Netflix docuseries released in April 2025.

Despite the criticisms, Rockelle remains unfazed. “You guys changed my life,” she remarked, reflecting on her newfound success. The OnlyFans platform has become synonymous with adult content, raising concerns among some observers about the implications for young influencers like Rockelle.

This major career shift and its impact on her future remain to be seen as Rockelle navigates the challenges and opportunities this new path presents.