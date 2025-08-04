Pirates Activate Johan Oviedo for Game Against Giants

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to welcome back right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Indianapolis before their game against the San Francisco Giants on August 4. Oviedo, who struggled with injuries, will also start the game, marking his first Major League Baseball start of the season.

Oviedo takes on the role of the fifth starter for the Pirates, joining notable right-handers such as All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, and rookie Mike Burrows, alongside left-hander Andrew Heaney. His return comes after a trade that saw the Pirates send a left-handed pitcher to the Kansas City Royals on July 31 before the trade deadline.

The Pirates are not required to make additional changes to their 40-man roster, as Oviedo fills one of the three available spots after the trade. However, they will need to make a roster adjustment to move him onto the 26-man MLB roster.

According to reports, Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in December 2023 and missed all of 2024 during his recovery process. Although he aimed for an early return in 2025, he faced a setback due to a right lat muscle strain during live batting practice in early March, which placed him back on the 60-day injured list.

Oviedo began his rehab assignment with the FCL Pirates on June 30, progressively moving through levels: Single-A on July 5, Double-A on July 18, and finally Triple-A on July 29. He briefly returned to the Pirates on July 21 to throw a side session at PNC Park, allowing an opportunity to reconnect with teammates.

During his six rehab starts, Oviedo recorded a 1-2 record with a 3.12 ERA over 17.1 innings, striking out 21 batters while allowing just four walks, with an opposing batting average of .215 and a WHIP of 1.04. This upcoming start will be his first since September 27, 2023.

Reflecting on his long journey back to the mound, Oviedo emphasized the importance of patience. “I’m a strong believer that everything in life happens for a reason,” he said. “Being patient has never been a strong side of me, so this whole time has been a test that maybe I’ve needed to go through so I can grow a little bit more as a person.” He added that this experience has helped him remain calm in pressure situations, making him eager for the opportunity ahead.

In the 2023 season, Oviedo participated as part of the starting rotation, finishing with a 9-14 record in 32 starts, a 4.31 ERA over 177.2 innings, and 158 strikeouts against 83 walks.

Oviedo was initially acquired by the Pirates in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on August 1, 2022, just after the trade deadline.