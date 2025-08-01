Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Pirates achieved a thrilling extra-innings victory against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 30, winning 2-1 after ten tense innings. This win marked the conclusion of a successful three-game road sweep, despite challenges from a depleted bullpen as general manager Ben Cherington made moves to trade major league players for prospects.

The Pirates, now 47-62, have shown resilience with eight victories in their last nine games, including five straight wins. They are set to continue this momentum as they prepare to face the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series in Denver, starting at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SportsNet Pittsburgh and KDKA-FM 93.7, with weather predictions suggesting pleasant conditions in the high 70s to low 80s.

Fans anticipated that pitcher Andrew Heaney would be traded as the deadline approached, but Cherington surprised many by keeping the veteran left-hander. Heaney has struggled with an 8.79 ERA in his last seven starts, although he showed improvement with five scoreless innings in his recent outing.

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela is also facing difficulties this season, having allowed six runs in just four innings against the Orioles. The matchup between these two teams is expected to create an exciting atmosphere, especially with the Pirates seeking to extend their winning streak.

In the backdrop of these games, the Pirates’ recent trade decisions have garnered criticism, particularly concerning their strategy for building a competitive team. Cherington traded away six players, including key figures like Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes, bringing back a few prospects with potential for the future.

Cherington has acknowledged the team’s need to score more runs to ensure more wins, emphasizing that improvements will need to come both through trades and free agency. “We need to learn more in August and September before we get to that planning,” he said

With the trade deadline completed, the Pirates are determined to reassess their approach for the 2026 season. They hope to build on the foundation they established this year, but many fans express skepticism about whether management can effectively spend to improve the team’s lineup.

As the Pirates embark on this important series against the Rockies, their determination to maintain a streak and shift their future trajectory remains to be seen.