Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds Talks Trade Amid Mixed Interest

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Pirates are actively considering trade talks for their roster this summer, excluding certain players. Among the most intriguing names is two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds, who has drawn attention from teams in the market for quality outfield talent.

Reynolds’s value on the trade market is complicated by his partial no-trade clause, which allows him to block trades to a list of six teams: the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants, and Padres. These teams are currently in playoff contention and may be looking to acquire new talent aggressively.

Some observers point out that while the Padres may seem like a fitting landing spot for Reynolds due to their lineup needs, their financial constraints could make such a trade improbable. Despite Reynolds’s success in previous seasons, he is having a challenging 2025 season, batting just .232 with a wRC+ of 87, which could diminish the Pirates’ leverage in any trade negotiations.

Additionally, the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets already have established outfielder mixes and might not prioritize adding Reynolds at this time. Meanwhile, the Giants made a significant trade this season, acquiring a player from the Red Sox, which could further reduce their interest in Reynolds.

However, teams like the Royals and possibly the Phillies are noted as potential fits for Reynolds, as they may have the resources to take on his contract. While the Pirates have limited options due to Reynolds’s no-trade clause, his status may generate interest from other outfield-needy teams as the trade deadline approaches.

Reynolds, who has spent his entire career with the Pirates, has yet to experience postseason play. As he considers trade possibilities, the limitations set by his no-trade clause reflect his desire for leverage in negotiations, potentially aiming for a more favorable destination if a deal is made.