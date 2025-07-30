Pirates Face Giants in Key Matchup at Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road tonight against the San Francisco Giants, hoping to secure a victory at Oracle Park. The matchup begins at 6:45 p.m. PT, with regional coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and national coverage on MLB Network.

Taking the mound for the Giants is Carson Whisenhunt, who is making his major league debut. Whisenhunt has spent this season with the Giants’ Triple-A Sacramento affiliate, where he recorded a 4.42 ERA, striking out 86 batters and allowing 28 walks over 97.2 innings pitched. In his last outing on July 20 against the Oklahoma City Comets, he allowed just one run on five hits over three and two-thirds innings while striking out four.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Mitch Keller, who brings a 3.53 ERA and a 3.42 FIP to the game. Keller has been a consistent presence for Pittsburgh this season, amassing 97 strikeouts against 30 walks in 125 innings pitched. He last appeared in a matchup where the Pirates triumphed 8-5, allowing three runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts over six innings.

Tonight’s game is part of a three-game series between the two teams. The Giants currently hold a record of 54-52, while the Pirates are at 44-62.

Fans can listen to the broadcast on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM and KSFN 1510 AM.