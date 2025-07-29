Pirates Face Giants as Whisenhunt Makes Major League Debut

San Francisco, CA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road tonight, taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The game is set to start at 6:45 p.m. PT.

The Giants are welcoming left-hander Carson Whisenhunt for his major league debut. Whisenhunt, who has been pitching for the Giants’ Triple-A Sacramento affiliate, posted a 4.42 ERA this season, with 86 strikeouts and 28 walks over 97.2 innings. His last outing on July 20 against the Oklahoma City Comets saw him give up one run on five hits while striking out four batters in three and two-thirds innings.

On the other side, the Pirates will start right-hander Mitch Keller, who comes into the game with a 3.53 ERA and a 3.42 FIP. Keller has recorded 97 strikeouts against 30 walks across 125 innings so far this season. In his last appearance, he helped lead the Pirates to an 8-5 victory, allowing three runs and six hits with five strikeouts over six innings.

Both teams seek to improve their season standings, with the Giants at 54-52 and the Pirates at 44-62. Fans can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area or MLB Network for out-of-market viewers. Local radio coverage will be provided by KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM and KSFN 1510 AM.