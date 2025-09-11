Pirates Face Orioles in MLB Showdown at Camden Yards

Baltimore, MD — The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles in Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, September 11, 2025, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game is set to start at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who has a record of 10 wins and 9 losses with a 1.98 ERA, will face off against Orioles’ Tyler Wells, boasting a record of 1-0 and a 3.60 ERA. This matchup marks an important game for both teams as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

According to Dimers, a predictive sports betting model, the Pirates are favored with a 56% chance to win, while the Orioles have a 44% chance. “Our model has simulated this game’s outcome 10,000 times to provide the most accurate prediction possible,” said Nick Slade, Chief Content Officer at Dimers.

The betting odds show the Pirates as the -154 moneyline favorites, while the Orioles are +135 underdogs. For those interested in the run line, the Pirates are favored at -1.5 (+120), and the Orioles at +1.5 (-135).

This game’s total is set at 7 runs, with a 54% chance of exceeding that number based on the predictions. Fans can expect an intense matchup between these two teams as both aim to improve their standings.

To enhance the viewing experience, many bettors are encouraged to check out the latest insights and analyses leading up to the game. For more betting options and insights, visitors can explore various resources available.