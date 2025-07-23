Sports
Pirates Face Tigers in Crucial Game at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host the Detroit Tigers tonight at 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park. This matchup marks the second game of a three-game series between the two teams.
The Pirates come into this game with a record of 40-61, while the Tigers stand at 60-41. The home team won the first game of the series with a 3-0 victory on July 21, showcasing a solid performance from pitcher Paul Skenes.
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez will return to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a stiff shoulder. He is expected to play a crucial role in the Tigers’ effort to even the series. Other players available off the bench for Detroit include catcher Dillon Dingler and infielder Trey Sweeney.
On the mound for the Tigers will be right-hander Casey Mize. Mize holds a record of 9-3 with a 3.15 ERA. This game marks his first appearance since a relief outing in the All-Star game on July 15. Meanwhile, Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller will take the mound for Pittsburgh. Keller is looking to improve his 3-10 record with a 3.48 ERA, having posted a 2.32 ERA over his last seven starts.
Fans can listen to the game live on KDKA AM/FM and Sportsnet. This matchup holds significance for both teams as they continue to jockey for position in their respective divisions. The excitement builds as the teams prepare for another intense night of baseball at PNC Park.
