Pirates Host Struggling White Sox This Weekend at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Pirates will face off against the struggling Chicago White Sox this weekend at PNC Park. The series begins on July 18, with both teams looking to improve their dismal records.

The White Sox, with a record of 32-65, hold the worst in the American League. They are 27 games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers and have only won consecutive games once in July. April ended with the team at 5-19, prompting many to declare their season effectively over.

Moreover, the White Sox have struggled significantly on the road, managing just 11 wins out of 47 away games. Their offense is among the bottom performers in the league, scoring only 332 runs, ahead of only Kansas City.

The Pirates, on the other hand, sit with a record of 39-58. While they have had a modest performance at home, winning 26 of their 47 games at PNC Park, they ended an eight-game losing streak by winning recently in Minnesota. This series provides an opportunity for the Pirates to build some momentum.

Pirates’ starters for the series include Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.79 ERA), Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.83 ERA), and Andrew Heaney (4-8, 4.59 ERA). They will face White Sox pitchers Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.44 ERA), Adrian Houser (5-2, 1.56 ERA), and Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.30 ERA).

Fans are excited for the event, especially with Saturday’s Mac Miller Bobblehead Doll Night, which promises to attract a crowd. Although both teams are struggling, this weekend’s matchup offers a chance for the Pirates to claim a series win against a fellow last-place team.