Pirates and Mariners Eye Trade as Deadline Approaches

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — As the trade deadline approaches, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners are reportedly considering a trade that could benefit both teams. The Mariners, in need of reliable hitting, may look to acquire setup man Dennis Santana from the Pirates in exchange for catching prospect Harry Ford.

Santana, who started his journey after being picked up off waivers from the New York Yankees last summer, has established himself as one of the league’s top setup men this season. He has an impressive 1.38 ERA, a 2.45 FIP, and a 0.84 WHIP over 45.1 innings pitched.

Despite a decline in strikeouts, Santana boasts a walk rate of just 5.8% and has proven difficult to hit, with a minuscule 0.20 HR/9 and a 7.1% barrel percentage this year. His performance places him high among relievers with fewer than 10 saves, ranking second in ERA and WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are stacked with catching talent, thanks in part to Cal Raleigh’s standout season and the recent addition of Luke Stevenson through the draft. Ford, batting .295 this year, offers solid plate discipline and speed but raises questions about his defensive capabilities behind the plate.

Ford has shown he can hit at various levels within the minors, making him an attractive option for the Pirates. With improvements to Henry Davis‘ defensive skills, the Pirates believe they could develop Ford similarly if he joins their roster.

This potential trade reflects the ongoing adjustments teams are making as they seek to bolster their lineups and pitching rotations in anticipation of the upcoming 2025 season.