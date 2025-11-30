Sports
Pirates and Marlins Show New Spending Willingness in MLB Offseason
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins are entering the MLB offseason with an unfamiliar approach this year, signaling intent to spend on high-profile free agents. The Pirates have shown interest in players like designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, while the Marlins are actively pursuing both free-agent pitchers and infield upgrades.
Both teams have historically ranked among the lowest in payroll, attracting criticism from the Major League Baseball Players Association for their lack of investment. This offseason, however, they are making strides to change the narrative, potentially in response to pressures from upcoming negotiations on the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) set to expire after next season.
Agents in the industry note that the sudden spending interest may reflect an urgency to compete, especially as the Pirates aim to maximize the remaining seasons of National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. Meanwhile, the Marlins are looking to build on their improvement from 62 wins in 2024 to 79 in 2025, hoping to cultivate a consistent contender in the National League.
“We have put ourselves in a position based on the improvement we made in 2025,” said Marlins General Manager Peter Bendix. “We think we can put together a really exciting team for 2026.”
Despite the optimistic outlook, some executives remain skeptical. The Pirates finished last season ranked 26th in attendance, while the Marlins followed closely at 28th. There is an underlying question about whether these franchises will genuinely increase their spending or merely make a show of interest in top talents.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting acknowledged a need to invest more and deliver better results to win back fans. “We’ve got to deliver more to our fans, to everybody who cares about the team,” said General Manager Ben Cherington. “It’s time to do that. It’s past time to do that.”
The Marlins face additional pressures too, as they risk facing another grievance from the union if their spending fails to meet required thresholds associated with revenue-sharing agreements. They were projected to be significant recipients of revenue-sharing money, but estimates indicated their luxury-tax payroll might fall below necessary targets.
As both teams navigate these circumstances, their ability to attract talent in free agency—without merely being an appearance of spending—could define their futures. Whether Pirates and Marlins can shift from their traditional low-investment approach to significantly bolster their teams remains a pivotal question in a league with rapidly changing financial dynamics.
