Pirates Seek Eighth Win Against Owls in Boca Raton Showdown

Boca Raton, Florida – The East Carolina Pirates will close their 12-game regular season with a matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday at 12 noon ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Pirates (7-4, 5-2 American) are aiming for their eighth victory of the season, while the Owls (4-7, 3-4) are looking to build on a positive second half despite being ineligible for bowl play.

With Thanksgiving weekend upon them, both teams face unique challenges. The Pirates still have a slim chance of appearing in the championship game, which adds a layer of motivation. However, their primary focus has shifted to achieving eight wins following a disappointing performance in their previous game.

For the Owls, last week’s narrow loss to UConn has dashed their bowl hopes. The team will need to bounce back and show resilience in this final game of the season.

Injuries may impact the Pirates’ lineup, as they could be without key players, including starting receiver Anthony Smith and left tackle. Smith missed the last game due to injury and is questionable for Saturday, while McCrimon’s availability is also uncertain.

Both teams rank among the top five nationally in offensive tempo, with FAU leading the pack, snapping the football every 20.8 seconds. East Carolina is fourth with a pace of 21.9 seconds. This fast-paced style can lead to defensive breakdowns, especially late in the season when players are fatigued.

Quarterback Veltkamp’s connection with slot receiver Easton Messer will be crucial for East Carolina, as Messer leads the team in receiving. While FAU has other capable receivers, focusing on Messer may force the Owls’ offense into a more challenging rhythm.

The game will also test the Pirates’ ability to control the line of scrimmage. FAU’s struggling run game presents an opportunity for East Carolina’s defense to dominate upfront. The Pirates aim for success at the line to pressure Veltkamp and defend against the Owls’ passing attack.

The Pirates will need a return to form in the trenches if they hope to secure a win on Saturday.