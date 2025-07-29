Pirates Seek Trade Solutions Amid Series Win Over Giants

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park, securing a series win. Pitcher Paul Skenes delivered an impressive performance, throwing six scoreless innings while Oneil Cruz contributed significantly to the win.

The Pirates, now at 44-62, will travel to San Francisco to face the Giants (54-52) in a three-game series starting Monday night at Oracle Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. ET, broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh and 93.7 The Fan. Fans can expect partly cloudy weather with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who recently secured a win against the Detroit Tigers, has posted a 2.10 ERA in July and ranks among the best in the National League with a total of 125 innings pitched this season. His experience against the Giants includes a record of 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four career starts.

The Giants are anticipated to debut Carson Whisenhunt, their No. 3 prospect, who has excelled at Triple-A Sacramento this season. Whisenhunt posted an 8-5 record with a 4.42 ERA, striking out 86 batters in 97.2 innings.

As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, rumors swirl regarding potential trades involving key players from the Pirates. General Manager Ben Cherington highlighted the intention to remain communicative with players as trade speculation begins. Cherington expressed the need for honest evaluations of the team’s performance this season and the importance of finding solutions moving forward.

Despite the trade discussions, Cherington has noted the importance of maintaining pitching depth, stating, “We’re not anxious to trade pitching.”

The Giants, currently competing for a Wild Card spot, face the Pirates who loom as potential sellers in the days ahead. This series may mark key final appearances for some Pirates if trades occur.