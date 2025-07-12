Pirates Seek Victory on the Road Against Twins Tonight

Minneapolis, MN (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road today, aiming to secure a win against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The game is part of their ongoing season, with fans eagerly anticipating the matchup.

The Pirates hope to improve their record as they face the Twins, who have been competitive this season. The game airs at 7:10 PM EDT on KDKA AM/FM and Sportsnet.

This thread is dedicated to community members discussing the game, strategies, and player performances. Fans are reminded to follow the Game Day thread guidelines to keep the conversation respectful and engaging.

In addition to today’s game, discussions are ongoing regarding picks for upcoming matchups this season. Constantly evolving rosters and trades, such as the acquisition of players across various teams, are influencing betting choices.

As the season progresses, fans are hopeful for a strong performance from their team, particularly as they navigate a challenging schedule. Enjoy the game!