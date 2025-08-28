Pisa Continues Negotiations with Raul Albiol Following Lunch Meeting

PISA, Italy — Negotiations are ongoing between Pisa Sporting Club and defender Raul Albiol. Following an initial meeting on Wednesday evening, a second meeting took place during lunch at Forte dei Marmi on August 28, 2025, involving Albiol, his entourage, and Pisa executives Davide Vaira and Giovanni Corrado.

The discussions lasted about one and a half hours but did not result in a final agreement. Giuseppe Corrado, president of Pisa, expressed optimism earlier in the day during an interview with Sky. “Albiol is a player who could mentor a defense comprised of very young players. Perhaps we can convince him,” he said.

The 40-year-old defender, who celebrates his birthday on September 4, is eager for a new experience in Italy after serving as a key defensive leader for Napoli from 2013 to 2019. It is expected that further discussions will occur to determine if Albiol can join the ranks of Pisa.

Images from Albiol’s recent lunch with the club indicate rising confidence that the Spanish defender may don the Pisa jersey. The meeting followed the first encounter between the parties that took place on August 27, 2025.

Both sides are keen to continue negotiations, and Pisa awaits Albiol’s decision, hoping to finalize the arrangement soon.