Sports
Pisa Continues Negotiations with Raul Albiol Following Lunch Meeting
PISA, Italy — Negotiations are ongoing between Pisa Sporting Club and defender Raul Albiol. Following an initial meeting on Wednesday evening, a second meeting took place during lunch at Forte dei Marmi on August 28, 2025, involving Albiol, his entourage, and Pisa executives Davide Vaira and Giovanni Corrado.
The discussions lasted about one and a half hours but did not result in a final agreement. Giuseppe Corrado, president of Pisa, expressed optimism earlier in the day during an interview with Sky. “Albiol is a player who could mentor a defense comprised of very young players. Perhaps we can convince him,” he said.
The 40-year-old defender, who celebrates his birthday on September 4, is eager for a new experience in Italy after serving as a key defensive leader for Napoli from 2013 to 2019. It is expected that further discussions will occur to determine if Albiol can join the ranks of Pisa.
Images from Albiol’s recent lunch with the club indicate rising confidence that the Spanish defender may don the Pisa jersey. The meeting followed the first encounter between the parties that took place on August 27, 2025.
Both sides are keen to continue negotiations, and Pisa awaits Albiol’s decision, hoping to finalize the arrangement soon.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production