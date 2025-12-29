Pistons Aim to Rebound Against Clippers After Recent Loss

INGLEWOOD, California – The Detroit Pistons look to bounce back from a loss against the Utah Jazz as they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Despite losing to the Jazz on Friday, the Pistons hold a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference.

In their last game, Detroit fell 131-129 to Utah, unable to maintain an early lead. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points and 17 assists, but the team’s defensive struggles proved costly. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Pistons, who are 11-5 on the road this season, are favored to win against a Clippers team still finding its way with a 9-21 record. Los Angeles is missing key players Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic, which may hinder their performance.

Despite their recent struggles, the Clippers have won three straight games, buoyed by strong offensive performances. James Harden has been a standout player for Los Angeles, averaging 26.3 points recently. However, Detroit’s defense ranks second in the league, which could pose a challenge for the Clippers.

Pistons big man Jalen Duren is a player to watch, averaging 10.8 rebounds per game. With the Clippers struggling on the boards, Duren will have opportunities to make an impact. He grabbed 13 rebounds in a game against Sacramento earlier this week.

Monday’s matchup marks the third meeting of the season between the Pistons and Clippers, with both teams winning once prior. Detroit is expected to capitalize on transition opportunities, as the Clippers rank low in fast break points allowed.

Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff believes this is a critical time for the team. ‘We’ve got to learn from our loss and focus on what we do best, which is playing good defense,’ he said.

As the Pistons aim to strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference, this game against a depleted Clippers squad presents a prime opportunity for a much-needed victory.