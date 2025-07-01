Pistons Explore Trade Options Amid Free Agency Moves

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons are actively evaluating the trade market for forward Simone Fontecchio, aiming to free up over $8 million in cap space. This move comes as the Pistons look to navigate a crucial offseason without key free agents Dennis Schroeder and Tim Hardaway Jr.

If Fontecchio is traded, the organization could potentially create $24 million in cap space, enabling them to pursue new roster additions. Early in the offseason, the Pistons have shown interest in various guards as they prepare for the possibility of losing their current free agents.

In addition, the Pistons have been linked to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner; however, NBA executives predict that he will remain with the Pacers. Offloading Fontecchio’s expiring deal could help the Pistons make the roster changes they desire.

Fontecchio, who has played three seasons in the NBA, averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over his career. Detroit acquired him in a February 2024 trade from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kevin Knox II. In his final games of the last season, Fontecchio made significant contributions, averaging over 15 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16 games.

His performance dipped in the latest season as the Pistons pushed for the playoffs, where he scored an average of 5.9 points and grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game. The Pistons have promising young forwards, Ron Holland II and Bobi Klintman, who are expected to progress next season, potentially phased in as the Pistons look to focus on securing a stronger guard lineup.

Furthermore, the Pistons made a notable move by re-signing veteran big man Paul Reed to a two-year contract worth $11 million. Reed, who was pivotal on defense during last season’s playoffs, aims to continue contributing off the bench behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon emphasized a strategic approach during the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, retaining the 37th pick while exploring options to trade up. While the organization remained confident in their selection, they faced high trade prices and complicated negotiations with other franchises.

With a focus on developing their roster and preserving future picks, Langdon believes the Pistons can nurture a talented young core while remaining flexible in the volatile market of NBA roster adjustments.

As free agency unfolds, the Pistons are bracing for possible changes while seeking to build on three consecutive playoff appearances.