Pistons Eye Nickeil Alexander-Walker After Reid’s Extension

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Pistons are shifting their focus to guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker after Naz Reid signed a lucrative five-year deal worth $125 million to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sources indicate that the Pistons, eager to bolster their backcourt, may make a run at Alexander-Walker now that Reid is off the market.

Previously, the Pistons had expressed interest in Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies, who may be part of a sign-and-trade scenario. Aldama’s perimeter shooting ability makes him a valuable asset, though he is set to be a restricted free agent.

Alexander-Walker, who stands 6-foot-5 with a wingspan of 6-foot-9, has proven he can guard multiple positions and has hit 39% of his three-point attempts over the last three seasons. His skills as a secondary ball-handler make him a compelling option for Detroit, particularly as they look for a backup for starting guard Cade Cunningham.

If Alexander-Walker were to join the Pistons, he would likely replace Tim Hardaway Jr. and potentially share backup point guard duties with Jaden Ivey. This plan underscores Detroit’s strategy to increase versatility within their lineup.

The Pistons face additional challenges as Jaden Ivey and big man Jalen Duren are both eligible for contract extensions this offseason. There is uncertainty about how Detroit’s roster will evolve, including whether they will explore long-term commitments or opt for trades to enhance their competitiveness.

With the NBA’s free agency period set to begin soon, all eyes will be on whether Detroit can finalize a deal for Alexander-Walker and what that means for their future moves.