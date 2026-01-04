Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Detroit Pistons (25-9) will visit Rocket Arena to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16) on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET. This matchup marks the second meeting of the season, with the Cavaliers winning the first game. The Pistons are looking to maintain their lead in the Eastern Conference but will do so without key players.

Detroit’s injury woes include the absence of Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Caris LeVert. Duren, in particular, poses a significant loss due to his defensive prowess and rebounding capacity. The Pistons have struggled lately, losing three of their last four games. They remain one of the highest-ranked teams in defense but face a strong challenge against a Cavaliers team that has recently gained momentum.

Cleveland has seen improvements in its performance, winning three consecutive games and covering the spread in its last two outings. Despite their recent success, the Cavaliers have had a rocky season thus far, with the worst record against the spread in the league. They have had issues with their lineup as well, with Jarrett Allen labeled questionable due to illness.

The Cavaliers have leaned into a two-big strategy with Allen and Evan Mobley. This alignment focuses on dominating the paint, which will be crucial in Sunday’s game against a shorthanded Pistons squad. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff‘s strategy relies on size and physical play to control the game.

Fans can expect an intense matchup, as games between these teams are often scrappy and fierce. Both teams are concerned about maintaining their defensive integrity, especially with the continuous injuries impacting their depth. The Cavaliers will need to capitalize on Detroit’s thin roster to secure a victory.

As the game approaches, pitting the East’s top team against a rising Cavaliers squad presents an exciting challenge for both sides. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with broadcasts available on FanDuel Sports Network.