News
Pistons Face Lakers in Anticipated Christmas Matchup
Los Angeles, CA — The Detroit Pistons will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, for a thrilling NBA matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The game is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Detroit, currently leading the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-8, heads into the game following two consecutive losses. The Pistons’ latest defeat came against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, where they lost 112-99.
Meanwhile, the Lakers (20-10) recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 125-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Despite their momentum, the Lakers will be without key players Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura due to calf injuries.
The Pistons have been strong against the spread this season, sitting at 17-15. The latest odds show Detroit favored by 2.5 points, with an over/under set at 232.5 points, according to SportsLine consensus.
Leading the floor for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who has been pivotal to the team’s success. Detroit’s defense has also proven formidable, ranking second in the league for defensive rating and allowing the fifth-fewest points per game.
This matchup marks the first of two encounters between the two teams this season, with Detroit having swept the series last year. Both teams struggle with 3-point shooting, which could lead to high rebound counts.
As the game approaches, betting models suggest that the total points scored may lean toward the under, citing recent performance trends on similar totals. The matchup promises to deliver a blend of star talent and strategic basketball, making it a game not to be missed.
Fans can catch the excitement live on NBC and streaming services, bringing the best of NBA action right to their screens.
