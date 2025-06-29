Pistons Guard Malik Beasley Under Investigation for Gambling Allegations

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for alleged gambling on NBA games and player prop bets, according to sources cited by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The U.S. District Attorney‘s office is examining the allegations against Beasley, coinciding with a critical period as he is considered one of the top free agents available. The investigation has caused the Pistons to pause discussions on a potential three-year, $42 million contract extension with Beasley.

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, issued a statement emphasizing that an investigation does not equate to a charge. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything,” Haney told ESPN.

The 29-year-old Beasley had a productive season with the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He was known for his shooting efficiency, hitting 43.0% from the field and an impressive 41.6% from beyond the arc, establishing himself as one of the league’s top catch-and-shoot players.

The news comes at a time when other teams may be wary of pursuing Beasley amid the ongoing investigation. As details continue to unfold, many are left wondering how this situation will impact his future in the league.