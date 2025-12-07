Sports
Pistons Look to Extend Streak Against Struggling Bucks on Wednesday
DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Pistons (17-4) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (9-13) this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET looking to secure their ninth road victory this season. Recently, the Pistons have performed strongly, winning 15 of their last 17 games dating back to late October.
In their most recent matchup, the Pistons narrowly edged the Atlanta Hawks, 99-98, after previously overcoming the Bucks in a 129-116 win on November 22. Meanwhile, the Bucks are having a difficult season, having lost eight of their last nine games. Their latest defeat came against the Washington Wizards, where they fell short, 129-126.
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is rapidly emerging as a key player this season, averaging 28.2 points and 9.3 assists over his last contests. He has also managed to achieve at least 37 points plus assists in multiple recent games. The Bucks, however, will be without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury concerns, further complicating their efforts to compete.
Despite having a wealth of talent, the Bucks are struggling to find consistency, and their recent performances have made them underdogs in this matchup. On the other hand, the Pistons have shown resilience and determination to capture the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will be looking to capitalize on their current momentum.
The Pistons enter this game as 3.5-point favorites, presenting a potential profitable wager for bettors looking for solid returns.
