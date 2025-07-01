Pistons Sign Free Agent Shooter Duncan Robinson in Major Deal

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Pistons have signed free agent sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a three-year, $48 million deal, sources reported to ESPN on Tuesday.

The signing comes as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat. Robinson’s agent, Jason Glushon, explored multiple options before finalizing the agreement. Robinson had declined a $20 million early termination option on Sunday to become a free agent, leaving the door open for a potential return to Miami.

Initially, the Pistons planned to sign another player, Malik Beasley, to a similar contract. However, discussions stalled following news about an ongoing investigation involving Beasley, prompting the Pistons to pivot towards Robinson.

Robinson, 31, is recognized as one of the best three-point shooters in the league, boasting a career average of 39.7% from beyond the arc. Since the 2019-20 season, he has made 1,192 three-pointers, ranking eighth in the NBA during that time.

This addition aims to strengthen the Pistons as they look to build on last season’s impressive turnaround, transforming from a team with just 14 wins to a playoff contender.

Robinson’s experience and shooting ability are expected to be valuable assets for the Pistons in their quest for further success.