Pistons Stick with Robinson as Ivey’s Return Approaches

Detroit, MI — Jaden Ivey has faced injury issues during the 2025 season, but as he begins to play more minutes off the bench, the Detroit Pistons are likely to keep Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. Robinson’s ability to create floor spacing has been essential for the team’s offense.

Robinson has started all but two games this season, and his reliable shooting has transformed the Pistons’ offensive dynamics. Without him, opposing teams have less reason to respect Detroit’s outside shooting. This deficiency impacts players such as Cade Cunningham, who thrives on clear driving lanes and easy kickouts.

Robinson’s presence forces defenders to pay attention to him beyond the three-point line, allowing more room for Cunningham and center Jalen Duren. While Ivey can significantly contribute with his fast-paced style of play, integrating him back into the starting five could compromise the current offensive spacing.

Defensively, not only has Robinson kept his starting role due to his offense, but he also stabilizes the Pistons’ defense. The team has shown improved cohesion when their spacing is effective, reducing issues like live-ball turnovers and hurried shots. When Robinson punishes opposing defenses, it helps deter risky plays from opponents, which in turn supports Detroit’s transition defense.

For the Pistons to continue developing a competitive formula around Cade Cunningham, keeping Robinson as a starter remains crucial, even with Ivey ready to take on a starting role again. Recent performance shows that sacrificing the effective spacing that Robinson offers could hinder Detroit’s potential.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, who traded Robinson during the offseason, are facing their own challenges this season. As the Heat prepare to face the Pistons again, they cannot help but recognize the impact that Robinson has made in Detroit, significantly aiding their climb to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Robinson’s success with Detroit puts the Heat’s decision to move on from him into perspective. Currently, Miami lacks a player who can replicate Robinson’s shooting impact, an element that could have enhanced their current lineup. As Miami faces Detroit, they are reminded of what they lost when they parted with a key asset like Robinson.