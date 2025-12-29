Pistons Struggle Despite Cunningham’s Strong Performance Against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Cade Cunningham scored 29 points and recorded 17 assists, but the Detroit Pistons could not capitalize on crucial turnovers by the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter, resulting in a disappointing loss on Friday night.

The Pistons started strong, with Cunningham showcasing his playmaking skills. He had eight assists by the end of the first quarter and 13 at halftime, thrilling fans who hoped he’d break Scott Skiles’ long-standing record of 30 assists in a game.

Despite his impressive numbers, Cunningham shifted his focus to scoring in the second half, leading some to speculate how his assist total could have been higher. Although he only recorded 17 assists, most were of the highest value, leading to easy layups and dunks for his teammates.

Cunningham’s playmaking was hindered by his teammates’ shooting struggles, as many wide-open three-point opportunities were missed. With improvements in shooting or possible acquisitions, experts believe Cunningham could achieve even higher assist numbers in the future.

His ability to adapt and manipulate defenses was evident as he executed no-look passes to create open layup opportunities. His comfort level with his teammates indicates a strong chemistry that likely contributes to his assist totals.

As Detroit continues to develop their roster, Cunningham’s talent as both a scorer and playmaker remains a focal point. Fans are hopeful that as the team enhances its offensive threats, Cunningham’s assists will increase significantly, possibly challenging records.

In their upcoming games, the Pistons will need to address their performance in crunch time, especially in close games, to avoid similar outcomes. Detroit’s quest for improvements comes as they face another tough match against the Portland Trail Blazers next week.