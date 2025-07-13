Sports
Pit Road Brawl Erupts Between Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski Teams
SONOMA, Calif. — A fight broke out on pit road during the NASCAR race at Sonoma involving the teams of Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski. The incident occurred as Ty Gibbs was having a rough race, falling back to 10th place after an earlier mishap.
NASCAR pit reporter Wendy Venturini was present and reported that the altercation started when a tire changer for Keselowski’s No. 6 car confronted Gibbs’ crew. Venturini noted that the tire changer was waiting on the pit wall when Gibbs came into his pit stall, inadvertently clipping a tire during the crew’s stop.
This confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, prompting NASCAR officials to step in and separate the opposing crew members to restore order.
The situation was tense as Gibbs expressed his frustration over his performance, particularly being upset after “wrecking loose.” Details about the incident are still unfolding, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.
