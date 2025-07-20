Sports
Pitbull Predicts Tough Times Ahead for UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Brazilian fighter Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire discussed the future of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during a recent interview, predicting challenges ahead for the champion.
Pitbull, a former two-division champion in Bellator, returned to the spotlight after reclaiming the UFC featherweight belt in April. Despite his recent victory, he believes Volkanovski will face difficulties against certain opponents. “I see he doesn’t have a good chin anymore,” Pitbull remarked, noting Volkanovski’s athleticism and gameplans but questioning his ability to absorb hard hits.
The fighter is wary of Volkanovski’s capability to handle power strikers, stating, “If he’s fighting someone that hits hard and touches him, it will go badly.” He expressed this sentiment while preparing for his own fight against Diego Lopes on September 13, as part of UFC 318.
Volkanovski, who recently faced two harsh knockout defeats, displayed a strategy that brought him back to the championship title. Pitbull commented on the champion’s performance, “The shorty did the right game, in and out, so that’s the path.” He contemplates that a more aggressive fighter might be the one to dethrone Volkanovski.
Pitbull aims for another title shot but has faced setbacks in his own career, suffering a loss in his octagon debut last April. “I have no time to waste,” he stated. He recognizes the current state of the division and how crucial wins are at this moment. “With a good performance and one more win, I believe we might get an opportunity to be fighting for the belt,” he added, referring to the upcoming fight and the competitive landscape.
As he prepares for his fight, he remains focused on his goal—returning to the title conversation once again while analyzing the strengths and weaknesses within the featherweight division.
Recent Posts
- Total Solar Eclipse to Dazzle Europe and North Africa in 2027
- Pitbull Predicts Tough Times Ahead for UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski
- Three Los Angeles Deputies Killed in Bomb Incident at Training Facility
- BJ Penn Appears in Court on Assault and Restraining Order Charges
- Massive Online Scam Crackdown in Cambodia Yields 500 Arrests
- Five Facts About Dustin Poirier’s Supportive Wife Jolie
- Trump Announces White House Card for July 4 Amid McGregor Controversy
- Darren Till and Luke Rockhold Headline Misfits Boxing 22
- Mariners Face Astros in Crucial Game Two Showdown
- Canelo-Crawford Undercard Set to Span Two to Three Days
- Usyk Knocks Out Dubois, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Again
- 135 Sentenced in Dagestan Airport Riot Related to Anti-Israel Protests
- Ricky Martin Steals the Show at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Concert
- Pacquiao Family Reunites in Las Vegas After Four Years Apart
- Ubisoft CEO Faces Shareholder Questions on ‘Woke’ Issues at Annual Meeting
- Elehuris Montero’s Home Run Claim Debunked Amid MLB Rumors
- Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding in D.C. Area
- Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring Against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas
- Costa and Kopylov Face Off in UFC 318 Co-Main Event
- Reinier de Ridder Faces Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi Showdown