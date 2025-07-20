Pitbull Predicts Tough Times Ahead for UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Brazilian fighter Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire discussed the future of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during a recent interview, predicting challenges ahead for the champion.

Pitbull, a former two-division champion in Bellator, returned to the spotlight after reclaiming the UFC featherweight belt in April. Despite his recent victory, he believes Volkanovski will face difficulties against certain opponents. “I see he doesn’t have a good chin anymore,” Pitbull remarked, noting Volkanovski’s athleticism and gameplans but questioning his ability to absorb hard hits.

The fighter is wary of Volkanovski’s capability to handle power strikers, stating, “If he’s fighting someone that hits hard and touches him, it will go badly.” He expressed this sentiment while preparing for his own fight against Diego Lopes on September 13, as part of UFC 318.

Volkanovski, who recently faced two harsh knockout defeats, displayed a strategy that brought him back to the championship title. Pitbull commented on the champion’s performance, “The shorty did the right game, in and out, so that’s the path.” He contemplates that a more aggressive fighter might be the one to dethrone Volkanovski.

Pitbull aims for another title shot but has faced setbacks in his own career, suffering a loss in his octagon debut last April. “I have no time to waste,” he stated. He recognizes the current state of the division and how crucial wins are at this moment. “With a good performance and one more win, I believe we might get an opportunity to be fighting for the belt,” he added, referring to the upcoming fight and the competitive landscape.

As he prepares for his fight, he remains focused on his goal—returning to the title conversation once again while analyzing the strengths and weaknesses within the featherweight division.