Sports
Pitt Linebacker Rasheem Biles Set to Enter Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — Rasheem Biles, a standout linebacker for the Pitt Panthers, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on January 2. Biles, who has one season of eligibility left, announced his intentions following a strong performance in the Military Bowl.
In the bowl game against East Carolina, Biles recorded an impressive 16 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. His efforts, however, were not enough to secure a victory, as Pitt lost 23-17. Despite the loss, Biles’ performance further solidified his status as a top linebacker, contributing significantly to his team’s defense over his three seasons.
Biles, originally from Ohio, ranked as a three-star recruit and was the 1,027th player overall in his recruiting class. Throughout his college career, he played in 31 games and logged 185 total tackles, with 31.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
This past season, Biles made Second-Team All-ACC, showcasing his skills on the field. His season totals reached 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and three defensive touchdowns out of 10 games played. His consistent performance earned him accolades and recognition within the conference.
Biles’ decision comes as Pitt faces significant changes in their linebacker corps. Fellow starting linebacker Kyle Louis has also declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Braylan Lovelace as the only returning starter from the previous season. Additionally, defensive coordinator Ryan Bates has announced his retirement, adding more uncertainty to the program.
The NCAA Transfer Portal will remain open from January 2 to January 16, during which players can formally declare their intention to transfer. As Pitt navigates this transition, Biles’ potential departure is part of a larger trend as the team adjusts its lineup for the upcoming season.
