Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh Panthers have finalized arrangements to include two Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams in their future football schedules, according to FBSchedules.com. The contracts for these games were acquired through public records requests from the respective schools.

Pitt will host the Western Michigan Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. According to the contract, the Panthers will pay the Broncos a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest. This will mark their next meeting following a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022, during which the teams split their matchups.

In their first game, Western Michigan upset Pitt 44-41, but the Panthers retaliated the following season with a convincing 34-13 victory. Western Michigan is now the third non-conference opponent confirmed for Pitt’s 2027 schedule. Pitt will kick off the season against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Additionally, on Oct. 30, 2027, the Panthers are set to host the UConn Huskies. Pitt’s fourth and final non-conference opponent for that year may come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Furthermore, the Northern Illinois Huskies will travel to Pittsburgh on Sept. 2, 2028, which will be the kickoff for both teams’ seasons. Northern Illinois is set to receive a $1.1 million guarantee.

These developments follow the Panthers’ aim to finalize their 2026 and 2028 schedules, which still have one open date each year. Fans have speculated about the possibility of renewing the traditional rivalry with West Virginia, known as the Backyard Brawl, as both teams have not faced each other for three years.