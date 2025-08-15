Sports
Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh Panthers have finalized arrangements to include two Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams in their future football schedules, according to FBSchedules.com. The contracts for these games were acquired through public records requests from the respective schools.
Pitt will host the Western Michigan Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. According to the contract, the Panthers will pay the Broncos a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest. This will mark their next meeting following a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022, during which the teams split their matchups.
In their first game, Western Michigan upset Pitt 44-41, but the Panthers retaliated the following season with a convincing 34-13 victory. Western Michigan is now the third non-conference opponent confirmed for Pitt’s 2027 schedule. Pitt will kick off the season against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Additionally, on Oct. 30, 2027, the Panthers are set to host the UConn Huskies. Pitt’s fourth and final non-conference opponent for that year may come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Furthermore, the Northern Illinois Huskies will travel to Pittsburgh on Sept. 2, 2028, which will be the kickoff for both teams’ seasons. Northern Illinois is set to receive a $1.1 million guarantee.
These developments follow the Panthers’ aim to finalize their 2026 and 2028 schedules, which still have one open date each year. Fans have speculated about the possibility of renewing the traditional rivalry with West Virginia, known as the Backyard Brawl, as both teams have not faced each other for three years.
Recent Posts
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night
- Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs
- Week 1 NFL Preseason Highlights and Upcoming Games
- Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska Amid Spectacle and Tension
- OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Engagement
- Carrie Wheeler Steps Down as CEO of Opendoor Technologies
- Cleanup of Historic Minesweeper Completed in Little Potato Slough
- Algeria and Guinea Face Off in Crucial CHAN 2024 Clash
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Set for Early U.S. Release
- U.S. Retail Sales Data Indicates Consumer Strength Amid Inflation Concerns
- Questions Rise as Tesla Lease Negotiations Continue in Buffalo
- Target Downgraded While UnitedHealth Rallies on Buffett’s Stake
- Engineers Uncover Flaw in Iconic NYC Skyscraper, Potential Disaster Averted