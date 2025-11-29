Pitt Panthers Welcome Back Running Back Desmond Reid for Key Matchup

PITTSBURGH, PA — The No. 22 Pitt Panthers are gearing up for a crucial Week 14 game against No. 12 Miami at Acrisure Stadium, and they will have one of their star players back on the field. Senior running back Desmond Reid, who has battled injuries throughout the season, is set to return after being sidelined during the team’s last game.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Reid participated in limited practice leading up to the game, raising questions about how much he will play. Reid originally injured his lower body in a game against then-No. 9 Notre Dame and has missed the last week.

Reid’s absence has been felt this season. He sustained an injury in a loss against West Virginia early in the season and has missed a total of four games. In his limited time on the field, Reid has accumulated 278 rushing yards, 317 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.

The Panthers have had success in Reid’s absence, particularly with freshman running back Ja’Kyrian “Boosie” Turner. In a recent game against Georgia Tech, Turner rushed for 201 yards, marking the most yards for a Pitt running back since 2022.

Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, expressed his confidence in his players, saying, “We have a strong team. The young guys have stepped up and proven they can perform in high-pressure situations.”

As the Panthers prepare for this pivotal matchup against the Hurricanes, they are also dealing with several key injuries. Defensive tackles Sean FitzSimmons and Francis Brewu, kicker Trey Butkowski, and offensive lineman Ryan Carretta are all uncertain for the game. Backup linebacker Nick Lapi has been ruled out due to injury.

The Panthers must win this game to secure a strong position heading into the ACC Championship. With the return of Reid, they aim to keep their momentum going against a formidable Miami team.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, and both teams are looking to solidify their standings before heading into postseason play.