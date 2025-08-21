The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins

LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO Max‘s medical drama, The Pitt, was the standout winner at the 41st Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, securing four prestigious awards on August 20, 2025. The show was honored with Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Noah Wyle.

In his acceptance speech, Wyle expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, ‘It is an honor to be nominated, especially in that company, and it is incredibly gratifying to win. I’ve known a lot of you for a long time. You’ve written some lovely things about me through the years and about my shows, especially this one.’

Due to the absence of an in-person press tour this summer, the awards were conducted virtually. TCA members revealed winners via a press release and social media posts, along with acceptance videos from some honorees.

Other notable winners at the event included The Studio from Apple TV+, which took home the award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Netflix‘s Adolescence, recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials. The Traitors, aired on Peacock, won for Outstanding Achievement in Reality for the second consecutive year.

Kathy Bates received the TCA’s Career Achievement Award, recognizing her extensive contributions to television. Bates, known for her remarkable roles in series like Matlock and American Horror Story, expressed her appreciation by saying, ‘Your recognition means the world to me, and I’m grateful to all of the TCA members for this incredible honor.’

Sesame Street was awarded the Heritage Award for its significant impact on children’s educational programming, highlighting its long-standing commitment to teaching young audiences.

The TCA Awards, determined by a body of 235 members, celebrate excellence across various genres of television. TCA president Andy Dehnart remarked, ‘Each of these TCA Award winners not only entertained us but also immersed us in the lives of characters, both fictional and real-life. We’re thrilled to honor them.’

This year’s TCA Awards winners further indicate which programs might perform well at the upcoming Emmy Awards, particularly The Pitt, which stands out as a favorite after its impressive sweep.