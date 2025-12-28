Pittsburgh Braces for Ice Storm This Weekend

PITTSBURGH, PA – The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings for Pittsburgh and much of Western Pennsylvania. A storm system is forecast to bring freezing rain and ice accumulations through Friday night.

The weather advisory for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County warns of freezing rain potentially creating a thin layer of ice on roads and surfaces from Friday morning until 3 p.m. This alert also extends to Beaver and Washington counties, parts of the West Virginia Panhandle including Hancock and Brooke counties, as well as several counties in northeastern Ohio.

Under these conditions, icy roads could pose a hazard, making travel dangerous in the Pittsburgh metro area. The duration and severity of the freezing rain will depend on how quickly warm air moves into the region, which could change the rain from freezing to regular rain. Temperatures are expected to range from a high of 47 degrees to a low of around 35.

Additionally, communities north and east of Pittsburgh are under a longer duration advisory from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Areas such as Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Westmoreland, Fayette, and parts of Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia face potential ice accumulation of up to a quarter-inch.

An ice storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, and Forest counties, with Westmoreland County‘s mountain ridges also impacted. The freezing rain in these areas could lead to at least a quarter-inch of ice, exacerbated by the possibility of up to a half-inch of snow.

Authorities have urged residents to postpone travel if possible, due to the expected hazardous conditions. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution,” the weather service advised.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has implemented vehicle restrictions on interstate highways statewide. Speed limits are set to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are largely prohibited except for loaded single trailers with chains or approved traction devices. School buses and other larger vehicles are also restricted.

These restrictions began at 10 a.m. Friday for interstates west of I-81. Additional measures will take effect at 2 p.m. Friday for interstates east of I-81. Maintenance crews are working to pre-treat roadways ahead of the storm, although drivers are still advised to be alert for icy patches, especially on bridges and ramps.

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, and motorists are encouraged to check travel updates and conditions online before heading out.