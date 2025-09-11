Pittsburgh Panthers Face Kentucky Wildcats in Key Volleyball Matchup Tonight

FORT WORTH, Texas — The No. 9 Pittsburgh Panthers are set to face the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats in a crucial women’s college volleyball match at Dickies Arena on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. This match is part of the inaugural Showdown at the Net, a showcase event for top teams.

The Panthers, guided by ACC Coach of the Year Dan Fisher, are currently riding a three-match win streak with an all-time series advantage over the Wildcats, 6–3. Their most recent meeting occurred in the NCAA tournament when Pitt defeated Kentucky to secure a spot in their fourth consecutive Final Four.

On the other side, the Kentucky Wildcats bring momentum from a commanding sweep of No. 5 Penn State. This victory marked their first top-five road win since 2017, led by standout performances from players like Brooklyn DeLeye and Eva Hudson.

This matchup promises to be competitive, showcasing two highly ranked teams. Fans can watch the action live on ESPN, with streaming available on Fubo though regional restrictions may apply.

Up next for the Wildcats, they have a packed schedule that includes games against No. 10 SMU and unranked Houston at home. As they continue their challenging non-conference slate, Kentucky aims to maintain their strong performance with DeLeye and Hudson leading the way, complemented by freshman setter Kassie O’Brien, who recorded a significant number of assists against Penn State.

As both teams gear up for this high-stakes match, the anticipation is palpable among fans and participants alike, making it a must-watch event in collegiate volleyball.