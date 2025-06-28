Pittsburgh Penguins Draft Defenseman Peyton Kettles at NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, California — The Pittsburgh Penguins made a strategic move during the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft, choosing defenseman Peyton Kettles with the No. 39 overall pick on Saturday.

General manager Kyle Dubas acquired the pick through a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, sending defenseman Conor Timmins and prospect Isaac Belliveau in exchange. Along with Kettles, the Penguins also received 30-year-old Connor Clifton from Buffalo.

Kettles, a 17-year-old from Winnipeg, British Columbia, stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 194 pounds. He has played two seasons with the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League, where he recorded a combined total of seven goals and 20 assists over 114 games.

In 2023-24, Kettles contributed two goals and 11 assists across 61 games. Notably, he represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping the team secure a gold medal.

Dubas expressed confidence in Kettles, citing his impressive size and skill set as crucial to the Penguins’ future. “Peyton has a strong potential to impact our defense for years to come,” Dubas stated after the selection.

As for the trade, the Penguins aimed to bolster their defensive lineup, while the Sabres looked to reshape their roster and address salary cap concerns. Clifton brings experience to Pittsburgh’s locker room, after spending two seasons primarily on Buffalo’s third defensive pair.

The NHL Draft continues today with multiple rounds ahead, as teams look to secure the next wave of hockey talent.