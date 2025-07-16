PITTSBURGH, PA — Amid intense speculation regarding Sidney Crosby‘s future, the Pittsburgh Penguins assert that their captain will not be traded. In recent weeks, trade rumors have circulated, linking Crosby to teams such as the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens.

Reports suggest that these rumors are unfounded. David Pagnotta confirmed, ‘No. I would still be very shocked if it happened at all. It would take an about-face for him to just say okay, I want to move on.’ Crosby’s agent and friends have also rejected claims of his potential departure.

Despite the ongoing speculation fueled by the Penguins’ struggles this season, insiders assert that it is premature to discuss a trade. Crosby has been with the Penguins throughout his entire NHL career, highlighting a strong bond with the organization.

Crosby’s loyalty is clear, but with the team’s declining performance, many question whether his final playing years should be spent without a legitimate chance to win a championship. Fans and observers have expressed frustration over the constant rumors, with one stating, ‘The ‘Sidney Crosby being traded’ takes and false rumors are getting tiring.’

Nick Kypreos mentioned on a recent podcast that he is leaning towards the possibility of a trade if the Penguins perform poorly early in the season. Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman raised concerns about the timing of trading Crosby mid-season, emphasizing his highly routine-oriented nature.

As speculation continues, Crosby is expected to maintain his position on the NHL’s all-time scoring list, potentially surpassing 1,700 career points. Until Crosby himself indicates otherwise, fans can expect him to remain with the Penguins as he aims to solidify his legacy.