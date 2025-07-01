Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins Sign Forward Justin Brazeau to Two-Year Deal
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed unrestricted free agent Justin Brazeau to a two-year contract worth $3 million, as reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger on Tuesday.
Brazeau, 27, played last season split between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild, totaling 76 games with 11 goals and 11 assists. His contributions helped the teams, but he found playing time limited in Minnesota, where he only scored one goal and one assist in 19 games.
The 6-foot-6 forward is looking to make an impact in Pittsburgh this coming season. “The Penguins are focused on integrating their prospects, so I have to be ready for any role,” Brazeau said. His height and size could be an asset as he competes for regular playing time.
Originally from New Liskeard, Ontario, Brazeau was undrafted when he joined the NHL, signing his first contract with the Boston Bruins in February 2024. Over his career, he has accumulated 29 points in 95 NHL games.
General Manager Kyle Dubas has previous experience with Brazeau during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ minor league affiliates. This connection might play a role in Brazeau’s integration into the Penguins’ lineup.
Brazeau aims to contribute more significantly in Pittsburgh, hoping to build on his experience from last season.
