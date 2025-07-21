Pittsburgh Pirates Consider Trading Star Pitcher Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Pirates are contemplating trading star pitcher Mitch Keller as the trade deadline approaches. Keller, who has been a reliable figure in the Pirates’ rotation, holds significant value for the struggling team.

Despite Keller’s impressive performance, including a 4.04 ERA over his last 111 starts since 2022, General Manager Ben Cherington faces pressure to improve the team’s future. Keller is under contract through 2028, owed $55.7 million, making him an appealing trade chip.

In 2025 alone, Keller has a 3.58 ERA and showcases a career-low HR/9 of 0.72, ranking him among the league leaders in durability and production. Cherington acknowledged that reliability is a rare find in baseball today, noting the challenge of finding a pitcher who can consistently deliver strong outings. “There’s no replacement for what Keller brings,” he said.

On the other hand, the Pirates already made one trade with the Kansas City Royals, moving outfielder Adam Frazier. Newly acquired Cam Devanney, 28, is anticipated to help the Pirates in their ongoing rebuild.

As the deadline approaches, scouts from various teams, including the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, are monitoring the Pirates closely. Cherington has mentioned fielding numerous calls about rental players on expiring contracts, along with strong interest in Keller, further intensifying the speculation about the pitcher’s future in Pittsburgh.

This season, the Pirates have had an uphill battle in the National League Central, currently sitting at 39-60. Cherington remains focused on the long-term, insisting that any decisions made will prioritize the organization’s future successes. “Our goal is to win in 2026,” he stated.

Should Keller be traded, the Pirates might rely on young pitchers like Bubba Chandler, who has struggled with durability in the minors. The potential move would undoubtedly leave a significant void in the Pirates’ rotation, which they may not easily fill.