Pittsburgh Pirates Face Rain Delay Ahead of Cardinals Series Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were set to face the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, but a rain delay has pushed back the start time. Thunderstorms are currently affecting the area, and the team announced updates will be provided as conditions improve.

This marks the 14th rain delay for the Pirates this season, with nine of those occurring in June. The team experienced three rain delays during their recent homestand, including a delay that pushed back a game against the Mets on June 27 by 20 minutes.

During this homestand, there were four rain delays in total, with a noteworthy three-hour and 20-minute delay affecting their June 5 matchup against the Houston Astros.

In the lineup changes, Spencer Horwitz will lead off for the Pirates, making this his first time in that position this season. Horwitz joins outfielders Oneil Cruz, Tommy Pham, Jack Suwinski, and Ji Hwan Bae, along with infielder Nick Gonzales and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Manager Don Kelly shifted Cruz from the leadoff spot down to fifth in the order, while Pham, who has performed well recently, remains in left field at seventh. Gonzales will take over at second base and bat fourth.

Joey Bart will replace Henry Davis at catcher, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns at shortstop, filling in for Jared Triolo. Andrew McCutchen continues as designated hitter, batting second, with Bryan Reynolds in right field at third in the order.

On the mound, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney will make his 17th start of the season. Heaney has struggled recently, allowing seven runs in each of his last two outings.

The game was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m., but the rain delay has thrown that timing into uncertainty as weather conditions continue to evolve.