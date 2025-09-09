Pittsburgh Pirates Face Orioles in Upcoming Three-Game Series

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to battle the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series starting Tuesday. The series comes after the Orioles enjoyed an off day following two thrilling comebacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Currently, the Pirates sit last in their division with a record of 64-80. In contrast, the Orioles have had a slightly better season but are striving for more. This matchup features two teams that were previously underwhelming in 2025, failing to meet their rebuilding expectations.

The Pirates have struggled offensively, ranking last in the league in home runs, slugging percentage, and weighted On-Base Average (wOBA). Their center fielder, Oneil Cruz, leads the team with just 19 home runs. However, power hitters like first baseman Spencer Horwitz and left fielder Tommy Pham are lagging, recording only seven and eight home runs respectively this season.

One bright spot for Pittsburgh has been their pitching staff, led by Paul Skenes, who is being touted as a favorite for the 2025 Cy Young Award. Skenes boasts a remarkable 1.98 ERA and 0.936 WHIP across 29 games, alongside a 7.0 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

Game 1 kicks off Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, featuring pitchers Kyle Bradish for the Orioles and Mike Burrows for the Pirates. Bradish has shown solid performances since his return to the rotation, while Burrows holds a 4.08 ERA this season.

In Game 2, slated for Wednesday, Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells will face off against Skenes. Wells, making his season debut on September 2, displayed impressive command in his early outings. Meanwhile, Skenes will attempt to continue his dominance as one of the league’s aces.

The series concludes Thursday at 1:05 PM ET, with potential starting pitcher Cade Povich for Baltimore facing Johan Oviedo for Pittsburgh. Povich has had mixed results recently, while Oviedo is still finding his footing after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Orioles aim to secure two of three games in this series against the struggling Pirates. Fans can expect an exciting matchup, especially with an ace like Skenes taking the mound on Wednesday.