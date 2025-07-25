Pittsburgh Pirates Prepare for Series Against Arizona Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Pirates are gearing up for a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a day off following a successful sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bailey Falter led the way with an impressive pitching performance, allowing just one run as the Pirates triumphed 6-1. Spencer Horwitz made headlines by hitting his first career grand slam in the victory. This win improved the Pirates’ record to 42-61.

The Pirates are set to host the Diamondbacks at PNC Park on Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on SportsNet Pittsburgh and 93.7 The Fan. Fans can expect temperatures in the 80s and a chance of storms around game time.

Rookie pitcher Joey Burrows will take the mound for the Pirates. In his last outing against the Chicago White Sox, he earned a no-decision by allowing two runs with six strikeouts over five innings. Burrows has a mixed season record at PNC Park, holding a 1-2 record and a 4.08 ERA over six starts.

For Arizona, pitcher Zach Nelson has been in top form, claiming a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, allowing only one run in six innings. He has a stellar record of 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA in his last seven games.

As the series begins, fans and players alike will be hoping for an exciting matchup, with both teams looking to improve their standings in the league.