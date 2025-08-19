Entertainment
Pittsburgh Sheetz Hosts One-Night Music Event Featuring Local Artists
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Sheetz is set to transform a Pittsburgh-area location into a music venue for one night only on August 23. The event will showcase emerging local artists in an intimate setting at a secret location, which Sheetz will reveal on the day of the concert.
Tickets for the concert are not being sold; instead, attendees can win them. Entry for ticket giveaways will close at 6 p.m. on August 19. This concert is part of Sheetz’s ‘Sheetzertainment’ series, which began with a surprise performance by the All-American Rejects on August 8.
The upcoming event marks the launch of Sofar‘s presence in Pittsburgh. Sofar is known for bringing live music experiences to unconventional spaces while providing a platform for local talent. The collaboration aims to enhance the local music scene and support emerging artists.
“We are thrilled to partner with Sofar to create a unique live experience,” a Sheetz representative said. “This initiative allows us to connect our community with local artists in a new and engaging way.”
As Sheetz continues to offer unique live experiences across its seven-state footprint, local music fans are looking forward to this special event as it promises to highlight Pittsburgh’s vibrant music culture.
