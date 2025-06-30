Pittsburgh Steelers Draft CB Donte Kent to Boost Secondary Depth

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback and punt returner Donte Kent with their final pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, seeking to add depth to their secondary.

Kent, who played college football at Central Michigan, is expected to contribute to the special teams unit while also competing for a spot in the secondary. His selection comes as a surprise considering the Steelers already have established corners on their roster.

The Steelers currently have Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Cory Trice Jr., and James Pierre ahead of Kent on the depth chart for outside cornerback. Kent will also be up against Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols for a potential slot cornerback role, which may offer him a clearer path to playing time.

During his time at Central Michigan, Kent primarily played outside cornerback but has the skill set to be effective in the slot. He has shown strong tackling abilities and skills in pass coverage, making him a versatile option for the Steelers.

While Kent’s chances of overtaking any of the top four outside corners seem slim as a rookie, he could find opportunities in other areas. His immediate prospect for playing time will likely hinge on winning the starting punt return job currently held by WR Calvin Austin III.

Austin has been effective as a returner, averaging 9.4 yards per return over the past two seasons, a formidable challenge for Kent. Steelers General Manager Omar Khan expressed optimism about Kent’s fit with the team but noted that his journey to playing time may be challenging.

To secure a place on the 53-man roster, Kent will need to excel in special teams roles and prove his worth in both kick and punt coverage. If he is unable to surpass Austin or Echols, it is probable he will start his time on the practice squad, awaiting an opportunity to contribute due to injuries or performance issues.