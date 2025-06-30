Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers Draft CB Donte Kent to Boost Secondary Depth
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected cornerback and punt returner Donte Kent with their final pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, seeking to add depth to their secondary.
Kent, who played college football at Central Michigan, is expected to contribute to the special teams unit while also competing for a spot in the secondary. His selection comes as a surprise considering the Steelers already have established corners on their roster.
The Steelers currently have Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Cory Trice Jr., and James Pierre ahead of Kent on the depth chart for outside cornerback. Kent will also be up against Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols for a potential slot cornerback role, which may offer him a clearer path to playing time.
During his time at Central Michigan, Kent primarily played outside cornerback but has the skill set to be effective in the slot. He has shown strong tackling abilities and skills in pass coverage, making him a versatile option for the Steelers.
While Kent’s chances of overtaking any of the top four outside corners seem slim as a rookie, he could find opportunities in other areas. His immediate prospect for playing time will likely hinge on winning the starting punt return job currently held by WR Calvin Austin III.
Austin has been effective as a returner, averaging 9.4 yards per return over the past two seasons, a formidable challenge for Kent. Steelers General Manager Omar Khan expressed optimism about Kent’s fit with the team but noted that his journey to playing time may be challenging.
To secure a place on the 53-man roster, Kent will need to excel in special teams roles and prove his worth in both kick and punt coverage. If he is unable to surpass Austin or Echols, it is probable he will start his time on the practice squad, awaiting an opportunity to contribute due to injuries or performance issues.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Deal Worth Record $676 Million
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds